Japan Metropolitan Fund Expands with Nagoya Office Acquisition

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation is set to acquire the JMF-Bldg. Nagoya Sakae 01, an office property in Nagoya City, for 9,689 million yen. This strategic acquisition aims to optimize JMF’s portfolio by securing a higher NOI yield than the targeted cap rate, enhancing the quality of its assets in a key business district. The property, with its modern amenities and excellent location, is expected to achieve a 90% occupancy rate, supporting JMF’s long-term growth objectives.

