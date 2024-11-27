News & Insights

Japan Metropolitan Fund Announces New Debt Financing

November 27, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Japan Retail Investment (JP:8953) has released an update.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation has announced a new debt financing of 10 billion yen to partially fund the acquisition of a property in Nagoya. The financing involves three loans from Mizuho Bank, with terms ranging from 7.9 to 9.9 years and interest rates to be determined later. This move will increase their long-term borrowings by 10 billion yen.

