Japan Metropolitan Fund Announces New Debt Financing

Japan Retail Investment (JP:8953) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation has announced a new debt financing of 10 billion yen to partially fund the acquisition of a property in Nagoya. The financing involves three loans from Mizuho Bank, with terms ranging from 7.9 to 9.9 years and interest rates to be determined later. This move will increase their long-term borrowings by 10 billion yen.
For further insights into JP:8953 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
- ‘Load Up Despite California’s EV Noise,’ Says Daniel Ives About Tesla Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.