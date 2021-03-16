Japan messenger app Line finds Chinese engineers at affiliate accessed user data -Asahi

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japanese messaging app Line, owned by SoftBank's Z Holdings Corp 4689.T, allowed Chinese engineers at an affiliate firm in Shanghai to access data on Japanese users without consent, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Z Holdings, formerly Yahoo Japan, announced a merger with Line last year, which was delayed from October to this month because of regulatory delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The merger is part of a strategy to better compete with internet rivals in Japan and overseas.

