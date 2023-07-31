News & Insights

Japan megabanks report solid Q1 profit amid hope of BOJ windfall

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

July 31, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki and Anton Bridge for Reuters ->

Adds Mizuho results, context

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Two of Japan's megabanks reported solid quarterly profit on Monday amid hope that the Bank of Japan's policy change would herald a sea change in their business after years of being squeezed by rock-bottom interest rates.

Higher government bond yields will in the long run lift returns on bond holdings at major lenders, which previously had limited options on where to park massive deposits and so escaped to higher-yielding assets overseas such as U.S. Treasuries.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) 8316.T and Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T, Japan's second- and third-largest lenders by assets respectively, on Monday stuck by their full-year net profit forecasts, which point to their highest earnings since the mid 2010s.

For April-June, SMFG's net profit dropped 1.8% from the same period a year earlier to 248 billion yen ($1.75 billion). That compared with the 225.74 billion yen average of two analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Mizuho reported a 53.9% rise in net profit for the quarter.

Biggest lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) 8306.T, will report quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

($1 = 141.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Anton Bridge; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.