Japan megabanks report solid Q1 profit amid hope of BOJ windfall

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Two of Japan's megabanks reported solid quarterly profit on Monday amid hope that the Bank of Japan's policy change would herald a sea change in their business after years of being squeezed by rock-bottom interest rates.

Higher government bond yields will in the long run lift returns on bond holdings at major lenders, which previously had limited options on where to park massive deposits and so escaped to higher-yielding assets overseas such as U.S. Treasuries.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) 8316.T and Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T, Japan's second- and third-largest lenders by assets respectively, on Monday stuck by their full-year net profit forecasts, which point to their highest earnings since the mid 2010s.

For April-June, SMFG's net profit dropped 1.8% from the same period a year earlier to 248 billion yen ($1.75 billion). That compared with the 225.74 billion yen average of two analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Mizuho reported a 53.9% rise in net profit for the quarter.

Biggest lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) 8306.T, will report quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

($1 = 141.7000 yen)

