Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing Sees Strong Half-Year Growth

Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc. reported a solid financial performance for the first half of fiscal 2025, with a notable 7.9% increase in net sales and a 38% rise in profit attributable to owners. The company’s strong earnings per share growth reflects its improved operational efficiency and robust market demand.

