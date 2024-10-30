News & Insights

Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing Sees Strong Half-Year Growth

October 30, 2024 — 12:22 am EDT

Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc. (JP:7600) has released an update.

Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc. reported a solid financial performance for the first half of fiscal 2025, with a notable 7.9% increase in net sales and a 38% rise in profit attributable to owners. The company’s strong earnings per share growth reflects its improved operational efficiency and robust market demand.

