Japan May wholesale prices rise 9.1% yr/yr

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale prices rose 9.1% in May from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, in a sign rising fuel and raw material costs were squeezing corporate profits.

The increase in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price of goods companies charge each other, was smaller than a median market forecast for a 9.8% gain.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.