Japan May retail sales rise 8.2% year/year - govt

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 8.2% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

That compared with a median market forecast for a 7.9% rise.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/syoudou/index.html

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Daniel Leussink)

