Japan May retail sales rise 5.7% year/year - govt

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 5.7% in May from a year earlier, up for a 15th straight month and roughly in line with the median market forecast for a 5.4% gain, government data showed on Thursday.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/syoudou/index.html

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Kantaro Komiya)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

