News & Insights

Japan May retail sales rise 5.7% year/year - govt

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

June 28, 2023 — 07:50 pm EDT

Written by Yoshifumi Takemoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 5.7% in May from a year earlier, up for a 15th straight month and roughly in line with the median market forecast for a 5.4% gain, government data showed on Thursday.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/syoudou/index.html

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Kantaro Komiya)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.