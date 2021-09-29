Japan may kick off process to sell $8.5 bln shares in Japan Post- Bloomberg

Contributors
Baranjot Kaur Reuters
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japanese government officials are set to meet bankers on Wednesday to start work on a third round of share sales in Japan Post Holdings Co, involving a stake of about 950 billion ($8.5 billion) yen, Bloomberg News said.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg News said the government aimed to complete the sale by the end of the year.

The offering aims to prune the government's stake to one-third, the minimum required by law, from about 68% now, it added in Tuesday's report, with Japan Post considering buying back some of its shares from the government.

Japan Post Holdings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Late in August, the firm said it had completed the partial sale of its money-losing Australian logistics arm.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

