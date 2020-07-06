Japan May household spending tumbles 16.2% year/year

Contributor
Daniel Leussink Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YUYA SHINO

Japanese household spending fell 16.2% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, as consumers heeded authorities' calls to stay home to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell16.2% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, as consumers heeded authorities' calls to stay home to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The decline was larger than a median market forecast for a 12.2% drop.

To view the data on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/kakei/index.htm

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink; +81-3-4563-2747))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More