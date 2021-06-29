Japan May factory output falls 5.9% month/month - govt

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output fell 5.9% in May, government data showed on Wednesday, compared with a median market forecast for a 2.4% decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to grow 9.1% in June and fall 1.4% in July, the data showed.

For the poll story click

For the full tables on METI's website: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.