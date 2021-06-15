US Markets

Japan May exports rise 49.6% year/year - MOF

Contributor
Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's exports rose 49.6% in May from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 49.6% in May from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The rise compares with a 51.3% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 38% rise in April.

Imports jumped 27.9% in the year to May versus the median estimate for a 26.6% gain.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 187.1 billion yen ($1.70 billion), versus the median estimate for a 91.2 billion yen shortfall.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 110.0900 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular