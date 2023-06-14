News & Insights

Japan May exports rise 0.6% year/year - MOF

June 14, 2023 — 07:54 pm EDT

Written by Takaya Yamaguchi and Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 0.6% in May from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

That fall compared with a 0.8% year-on-year decrease expected by 16 economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports fell 9.9% in the year to April, down for the second straight month, versus the median estimate for a 10.3% decrease.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 1.3725 trillion yen ($9.80 billion), versus the median estimate for a 1.3319 trillion yen shortfall.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 140.0300 yen)

