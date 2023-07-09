News & Insights

Japan May current account surplus 1.9 trln yen

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 09, 2023 — 07:50 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan's current account surplus stood at 1.86 trillion yen ($13.08 billion) in May, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.

That compared with economists' median forecast for a surplus of 1.88 trillion yen in a Reuters poll.

For the full tables, see the MOF's website:

https://www.mof.go.jp/policy/international_policy/reference/balance_of_payments/preliminary/bp202305.pdf ($1 = 142.2200 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.