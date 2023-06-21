News & Insights

Japan May crude steel output falls 5.2 pct yr/yr

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

June 21, 2023 — 12:59 am EDT

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's crude steel output fell 5.2 percent in May from a year earlier to 7.65 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said. Output, which is not seasonally-adjusted, increased 5.7 percent from April. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom) ((If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: STEEL/JAPAN

