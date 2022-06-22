Japan May crude steel output falls 4.2 pct yr/yr

Japan's crude steel output fell 4.2 percent in May from a year earlier to 8.06 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said. Output, which is not seasonally-adjusted, increased 7.9 percent from April. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick) ((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1320; Reuters Messaging; aaron.sheldrick.reuters.com@reuters.net)) ((If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)) nAZN08LY7Z

