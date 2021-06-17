Japan May core CPI rises 0.1 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.1 percent annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in May from a year ago. (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

