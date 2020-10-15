Japan may conduct satellite research on disputed East China Sea islands -govt

Contributor
Kiyoshi Takenaka Reuters
Published

The Japanese government is looking into conducting research on the natural environment of East China Sea islets claimed by China, using images captured by satellites, the top government spokesman said.

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is looking into conducting research on the natural environment of East China Sea islets claimed by China, using images captured by satellites, the top government spokesman said.

Japan's ties with China have long been plagued by a territorial row over the uninhabited, Tokyo-controlled islands, called the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.

"The Environment Ministry is considering conducting research into the natural environment of the Senkaku islands as early as by the end of the year," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference.

"That will be part of the ministry's nationwide research ... and will be carried out using the latest satellite images."

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More