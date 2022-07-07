Japan May coincident index down 1.3 points - govt

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's coincident indicator index fell 1.3 points in May from the previous month, the government said on Thursday, as China's COVID-19 lockdown measures hit Japanese manufacturers.

The index, which comprises a variety of data such as factory output, employment and retail sales, declined to 95.5 in May, the Cabinet Office said.

The index posted the first drop in four months.

The index of leading economic indicators, a gauge of the economy a few months ahead compiled from data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, fell 1.5 points to 101.4, marking the first fall in three months.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.