Japan May coincident index down 1.3 points - govt

Japan's coincident indicator index fell 1.3 points in May from the previous month, the government said on Thursday, as China's COVID-19 lockdown measures hit Japanese manufacturers.

The index, which comprises a variety of data such as factory output, employment and retail sales, declined to 95.5 in May, the Cabinet Office said.

The index posted the first drop in four months.

The index of leading economic indicators, a gauge of the economy a few months ahead compiled from data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, fell 1.5 points to 101.4, marking the first fall in three months.

