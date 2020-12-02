Japan may ban sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in mid-2030s -media

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering abolishing sales of new gasoline-powered cars and replace them with hybrid or electric vehicles to promote a global shift away from gasoline cars, the public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The move followed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's pledge earlier this year that Japan aimed to slash carbon emissions to zero on a net basis by 2050 to realise a green society.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Leslie Adler)

