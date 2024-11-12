News & Insights

Japan Material Sees Significant Profit Growth in 2024

November 12, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

Japan Material Co., Ltd. (JP:6055) has released an update.

Japan Material Co., Ltd. reported a notable improvement in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with a 43% increase in operating profit and a 27.6% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company’s net sales reached ¥23,053 million, reflecting a modest 1% growth year-on-year. With a strong equity ratio of 85%, Japan Material is positioned positively in the market.

