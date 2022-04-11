Japan March wholesale prices jump 9.5% as Ukraine war keeps fuel costs high

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale prices rose 9.5% in March from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, exceeding market expectations and sustaining an elevated pace as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up fuel and raw material costs.

The increase in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, followed a revised 9.7% spike in February and was higher than a median market forecast for a 9.3% gain.

The yen-based import price index jumped 33.4% in March from a year earlier, a sign the yen's recent declines are inflating the cost of imports for Japanese firms.

The surge in wholesale inflation is likely to put upward pressure on Japan's consumer inflation, which currently remains well below the central bank's 2% target due mainly to weak wages and household spending.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

