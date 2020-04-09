Japan March wholesale prices fall 0.4 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices fell 0.4 percent in the year to March, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 0.1 percent annual decrease and follows a 0.8 percent annual increase in February.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 1.8 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 1.0 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

MARCH

FEB

JAN MARCH INDEX Year-on-year -0.4 (-0.1)

+0.8

+1.5 +101.1 Mth-on-mth -0.9 (-0.7)

-0.4

+0.1 To view the full tables, go to http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/ (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

For Japanese economic coverage click: -- Real-time Japanese indicator diary

-- Japanese macro economic news

[MCE-JP-M] -- Japanese economic indicator news

[M-JP-ECI] -- Economic indicator news in Japanese

[RSS-JP-ECI] -- Bank of Japan news

[BOJ-M-MCE]

Web sites for Japanese economic agencies -- Cabinet Office

http://www.cao.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Internal Affairs

http://www.soumu.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Finance

http://www.mof.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Economy (METI)

http://www.meti.go.jp/ -- Bank of Japan

http://www.boj.or.jp/

For more economic news click: -- Top News for the global economy

-- Global macroeconomic data coverage

[M-ECI]

For graphs for economic data click , right-click on the data you want to look at, select 'Related Graph' (3000 Xtra) or 'Show'>'Chart' (Trader).

Access to some items may depend on permissioning.

If you need assistance click

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.