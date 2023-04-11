Japan March wholesale inflation slows for 3rd straight month

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

April 11, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale prices rose 7.2% in March from a year earlier, with the pace of increase slowing for the third straight month, data showed on Wednesday, offering some relief to households and firms hit by a steady rise in raw material costs.

The gain in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, was roughly in line with a median market forecast for a 7.1% gain. It followed a revised 8.3% increase in February.

Rising global commodity and fuel costs have pushed Japan's wholesale and consumer inflation to multi-decade highs, heightening market expectations the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may soon phase out its massive stimulus programme.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
