Japan March retail sales rise 7.2% year/year - govt

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 7.2% in March from a year earlier, above the median market forecast for a 5.8% increase, government data showed on Friday.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/syoudou/index.html

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.