Japan March real wages rise for 2nd straight month

Japan's real wages rose for the second consecutive month in March, the government said on Friday, in a sign economic conditions recovered from the heavy blow they took from the coronavirus pandemic last year.

By Daniel Leussink

The health crisis continues to hobble the world's third-largest economy, with the government set to discuss extending a state of emergency rolled out in Tokyo and some other areas in response to a resurgence of infections on Friday.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a key measure of households' purchasing power, rose 0.5% in March compared with the same month a year earlier, the labour ministry said on Friday.

It was the second straight month inflation-adjusted real wages rose, in part due to a drop in consumer price inflation, after a downwardly revised 0.1% gain in February.

Nominal total cash earnings also rose, growing 0.2% in March from a year earlier, following a downwardly revised 0.4% fall in February.

Regular pay - or base salary, which makes up most of total cash earnings and determines a wage trend - rose for the third consecutive month, growing 0.8% after a downwardly revised 0.2% rise the previous month, according to the data.

Overtime pay, a key indicator of strength in corporate activity, declined 6.2% in March compared to the same month a year earlier, falling for the 19th straight month.

Special payments, which include winter bonuses, dropped 0.3% in March after a 2.8% rise in February.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in March: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Payments

(amount)

(yr/yr % change) Total cash earnings 282,164 yen ($2,585.81)

+0.2 -Monthly wage

263,804 yen

+0.2 -Regular pay

245,691 yen

+0.8 -Overtime pay

18,113 yen

-6.2 -Special payments

18,360 yen

-0.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers

(million)

(yr/yr % change) Overall

51.273 mln

+0.7 -General employees

35.366 mln

+1.7 -Part-time employees 15.906 mln

-1.1 ----------------------------------------------------------------

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed for more than one month at a company that employed more than five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html

($1 = 109.1200 yen) (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

