Japan March real wages fall for first time in three months

    The report adds to concern that mounting cost pressure on
households' real income will thwart Japan's post-pandemic
recovery scenarios, even as the government lifted all
coronavirus curbs by late March in an effort to foster a strong
rebound in consumption. [nL3N2WN0M8]
    Inflation-adjusted real wages, a key gauge of households'
purchasing power, dropped 0.2% in March from a year earlier,
marking the first decline since December, labour ministry data
showed.
    Prices are rising fast in Japan, propelled by the global
commodity rally in the wake of the Ukraine crisis and the yen's
recent fall to two-decade-lows. Last month, consumer inflation
in the Tokyo area rose at the fastest pace in seven years.
[nL3N2WU098]
    The nationwide consumer price index that the ministry uses
to calculate real wages, which includes fresh food prices but
excludes owners' equivalent rent, rose 1.5% in March, the
fastest gain since October 2018. 
    That outpaced nominal total cash earnings, which increased
1.2% in March at the same rate in the previous month, the data
showed.
    Real wages are expected to post larger falls in coming
months if the current price inflation keeps up its speed,
because, on the other hand, "it's unlikely for (nominal) wages
to spike in a very short period of time", a labour ministry
official said.
    Overtime pay, a barometer of business activity strength,
rose 2.5% in March from a year earlier. The gain, while marking
the 12th month of increases, shrank from a downwardly revised
4.9% rise in February.
    Meanwhile, special payments rose 10.7% in March, which was
the biggest advance in five months and much larger than a 0.6%
rise logged in March 2021.
    "Some firms posted robust earnings at the end of their
financial year in March, and their bonuses to employees may have
contributed to the positive reading," said the official.
    The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in March:

----------------------------------------------------------------
   Payments             (amount)                (yr/yr % change)
 Total cash earnings   286,567 yen ($2,196.93)      +1.2
 -Monthly wage         266,050 yen                  +0.6
  -Regular pay         247,249 yen                  +0.5
  -Overtime pay         18,801 yen                  +2.5
 -Special payments      20,517 yen                 +10.7
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Number of workers      (million)               (yr/yr % change)
 Overall                 50.490                     +0.4
 -General employees      34.691                     +0.2
 -Part-time employees    15.799                     +0.7
----------------------------------------------------------------
    
    The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed
for more than one month at a company that employed more than
five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or
had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18
days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a
company that employs more than five people.
    To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html

($1 = 130.4400 yen)

