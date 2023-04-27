News & Insights

Japan March factory output rises 0.8% month/month

April 27, 2023 — 07:50 pm EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 0.8% in March from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, slightly larger than the median market forecast for a 0.5% rise.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to increase 4.1% in April and contract 2.0% in May, the data also showed.

For the full tables, visit METI website: https://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html

