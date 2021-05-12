Japan March current account surplus 2.7 trln yen

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japan's current account surplus stood at 2.65 trillion yen ($24.16 billion) in March, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

That compared with economists' median forecast for a surplus of 2.8 trillion yen in a Reuters poll.

For the full tables, see the MOF's website:

https://www.mof.go.jp/international_policy/reference/balance_of_payments/preliminary/bp202103.pdf ($1 = 109.6700 yen) (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

