News & Insights

Japan March core machinery orders fall for 2nd straight month

Credit: REUTERS/SAKURA MURAKAMI

May 21, 2023 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by Kaori Kaneko for Reuters ->

March core orders -3.9% m/m vs f'cast +0.7%

Core orders -3.5% yr/yr vs f'cast +1.4%

April-June core orders seen to rise 4.6%

Adds details

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japan March core machinery orders fell in March for a second straight month, indicating firms' cautious about capital spending amid worries about the global economic slowdown.

Japan's economy emerged from recession in the first quarter as a post-COVID consumption rebound offset global headwinds. But tame reading in the machinery orders may cast doubts about the pace of the economic recovery.

Core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a barometer of capital expenditure in the coming six to nine months, declined 3.9% in March from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.

That was weaker than the median forecast of a 0.7% advance by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude volatile numbers from shipping and electric utilities, fell3.5% in March, according to the data. That was also weaker than a 1.4 percent gain of forecast.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office are expecting core orders to rise 4.6% in April-June, after a 2.6% growth in the previous quarter.

The government kept its view on machinery orders, saying they are "stalling".

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.