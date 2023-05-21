News & Insights

Japan March core machinery orders fall 3.9% month/month

Credit: REUTERS/SAKURA MURAKAMI

May 21, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Kaori Kaneko for Reuters ->

Repeats to attach to alerts

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 3.9% in March from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, worse than a 0.7% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 3.5% in March, versus a forecast of 1.4% rise, the Cabinet Office data found.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.