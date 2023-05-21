Japan March core machinery orders fall 3.9% month/month

Repeats to attach to alerts

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 3.9% in March from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, worse than a 0.7% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 3.5% in March, versus a forecast of 1.4% rise, the Cabinet Office data found.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)

