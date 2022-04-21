Japan March core CPI rises 0.8 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.8 percent annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices fell 0.7 percent in March from a year ago. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.