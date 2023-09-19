News & Insights

Japan, Malaysia renew bilateral currency swap pact - BOJ

September 19, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japan and Malaysia have renewed their bilateral currency swap arrangement of up to $3 billion to enhance regional financial stability, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Tuesday.

The pact, extended on Sept. 18 with no end date marked, allows both parties to exchange their currencies for U.S. dollars, with Malaysia also having the option to exchange the Malaysian ringgit for the Japanese yen, according to the BOJ's announcement.

Earlier this year, Japan and South Korea revived a $10-billion currency swap deal, which was left to expire in 2015 amid diplomatic tension between the countries.

