Japan machinery orders rise, COVID emergency clouds outlook

Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in November, government data showed, although a renewed coronavirus emergency in Tokyo and 10 other areas may cool business appetite for capital spending.

* Nov core orders +1.5% m/m vs forecast -6.2%

* Manufacturers' orders -2.4%, nonmanufacturers' +5.6%

* Core orders -11.3% yr/yr vs forecast -15.4%

* Coronavirus threatens private demand-led recovery

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in November, government data showed, although a renewed coronavirus emergency in Tokyo and 10 other areas may cool business appetite for capital spending.

The surprise gain in core orders, a key indicator of capital expenditure, could be a temporary relief to policymakers hoping for corporate investment to spur a private demand-led recovery in the world's third-largest economy.

The Cabinet Office data out Thursday showed core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 1.5% in November from October, led by increased demand for chip-making equipment and computers, possibly backed by people working from home.

It was a second straight month of gains and compared with economists' median estimate of a 6.2% drop, following a 17.1% jump in the previous month.

However, Japanese firms could grow cautious about boosting capital expenditure due to dwindling corporate profits, which could be further affected by a state of emergency implemented in Tokyo and 10 other prefectures through Feb 7.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude volatile ships and electric power utilities, declined 11.3% in November, the Cabinet office data found.

By sector, orders from manufacturers fell 2.4% month-on-month, while those from non-manufacturers grew 5.6% from the previous month, the data showed.

The government raised its assessment on machinery orders, saying they showed a pick-up move. Previously it said orders had stopped falling.

Japan's economy rebounded sharply in the third quarter from its deepest postwar slump, thanks to pick-ups in exports and private consumption, which makes up more than half the economy.

But some analysts flagged the risk of a double-dip recession ahead given the current third wave of coronavirus infections.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Richard Pullin) ((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/ORDERS (UPDATE 1, PIX)

