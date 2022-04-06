Japan lowers gasoline subsidy to Y20.7/litre

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japan's industry ministry on Wednesday lowered its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 20.7 yen ($0.17) a litre for the week starting April 7 from the upper limit of 25.0 yen a week earlier.

Japan implemented a temporary subsidy programme in January to mitigate a sharp rise in gasoline and other fuel prices after tight global supplies increased oil prices, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine causing a further spike in oil prices.

The programme was extended until the end of April from an earlier plan for it to end a month earlier.

The government sets the subsidy amount every week if the retail price of gasoline exceeds a threshold of 170 yen.

Monday's retail price was 174.1 yen, the ministry said, marking a first weekly increase in three.

However, the ministry is cutting the subsidy as gasoline retail prices are expected to decline next Monday to reflect weaker crude oil prices.

Japan may expand the subsidy programme among measures under consideration to ease soaring energy costs, the country's industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Sunday.

