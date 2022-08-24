Japan lowers gasoline subsidy to 32.4 yen/litre

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan lowered its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 32.4 yen (23.7 cents) a litre for the seven days from Thursday, versus 33.8 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The temporary subsidy programme was adopted in January to cushion the blow from high crude prices LCOc1 because of tight global supplies, later exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict.

($1 = 136.4800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

