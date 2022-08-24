US Markets

Japan lowers gasoline subsidy to 32.4 yen/litre

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published

Japan lowered its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 32.4 yen (23.7 cents) a litre for the seven days from Thursday, versus 33.8 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan lowered its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 32.4 yen (23.7 cents) a litre for the seven days from Thursday, versus 33.8 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The temporary subsidy programme was adopted in January to cushion the blow from high crude prices LCOc1 because of tight global supplies, later exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict.

($1 = 136.4800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular