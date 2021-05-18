Japan looking into allowing pharmacists to administer coronavirus vaccines -gov't spokesman

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry is looking into allowing pharmacists to administer novel coronavirus vaccines, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, at a time when voter polls have shown public dissatisfaction with progress in the inoculation campaign.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.