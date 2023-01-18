US Markets

Japan logs trade deficit again in Dec as imports outpace exports -MOF

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

January 18, 2023 — 06:50 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 11.5% in December from a year earlier while imports grew 20.6%, resulting in a trade deficit worth 1.45 trillion yen ($11.27 billion), Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

The rises in shipments and imports compared with 10.1% and 22.4% year-on-year gains respectively expected by economists in a Reuters poll. The trade deficit compared with economists' median estimates for 1.65 trillion yen.

For the whole of 2022, Japan logged a trade deficit of 19.971 trillion yen, the biggest amount on record going back to 1979.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm ($1 = 128.6100 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim) ((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/TRADE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.