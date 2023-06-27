News & Insights

Japan likely to extend fuel subsidy to ease pain of consumers - sources

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

June 27, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by Yoshifumi Takemoto for Reuters ->

By Yoshifumi Takemoto

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan is leaning towards extending support measures for gas and electricity bills set to expire at the end of September, three government and ruling party sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, aiming to underpin a fragile economy.

The world's most heavily indebted government has been wrestling over ending subsidies for utility companies out of concern that it may turn voters away from supporting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Extending subsidies, however, would make it more difficult to achieve Kishida's aim of bringing the state's primary budget balance, which excludes new bond sales and debt servicing costs, into the black by the fiscal year ending in March 2026.

The scale of any new support will need to be decided, taking into account energy prices, currency moves and more broadly, inflation and its impacts on the economy, the sources said.

"We always hold various debates in order to secure an extension," one of the sources said.

(Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.