Japan Lifeline Partners with Terumo for Cancer Treatment

October 30, 2024 — 09:24 pm EDT

Japan Lifeline Co (JP:7575) has released an update.

Japan Lifeline Co. has entered into a five-year exclusive distribution agreement with Terumo Corporation for the sales of its radiofrequency ablation system, arfa, used for liver cancer treatment. This strategic partnership, starting in April 2025, aims to bolster Japan Lifeline’s market presence and achieve significant sales growth in the gastrointestinal field by 2028. The deal is expected to have a minor impact on Japan Lifeline’s business performance.

