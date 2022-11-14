Japan lender SMFG reports 8% increase in Q2 net profit

November 14, 2022 — 01:05 am EST

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T, Japan's second-largest bank, on Monday reported an 8.0% increase in second-quarter net profit.

SMFG posted a profit of 272.99 billion yen ($1.96 billion) in the July-September period versus 252.8 billion yen a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on six-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

For the full year through March, SMFG revised its profit forecast to 770 billion yen from730 billion yen, compared with the 753 billion yen average estimate of 13 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 139.5100 yen)

