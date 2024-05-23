Japan Kyosei Group Reschedules AGM Venue

Fullsun International Holdings Group Co Ltd (HK:0627) has released an update.

Japan Kyosei Group Company Limited announces a venue change for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on June 27, 2024, now to take place at The Center in Hong Kong. Shareholders are assured that all other details, including the date, time, and resolutions, remain the same as previously communicated. The company apologizes for any inconvenience and emphasizes that previously submitted proxy forms are still valid.

