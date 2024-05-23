News & Insights

Stocks

Japan Kyosei Group Reschedules AGM Venue

May 23, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fullsun International Holdings Group Co Ltd (HK:0627) has released an update.

Japan Kyosei Group Company Limited announces a venue change for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on June 27, 2024, now to take place at The Center in Hong Kong. Shareholders are assured that all other details, including the date, time, and resolutions, remain the same as previously communicated. The company apologizes for any inconvenience and emphasizes that previously submitted proxy forms are still valid.

For further insights into HK:0627 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.