Japan Kyosei Group Announces Delay in Circular Release

October 31, 2024 — 04:46 am EDT

Fullsun International Holdings Group Co Ltd (HK:0627) has released an update.

Japan Kyosei Group Company Limited has announced a delay in the release of a circular detailing a significant acquisition due to needing more time to finalize information. The circular, initially expected by October 31, 2024, will now be dispatched by December 31, 2024. This delay may affect shareholders and investors tracking the company’s strategic moves.

