Japan June wholesale prices rise 4.1 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices rose 4.1 percent in the year to June, Bank of Japan data showed on Wednesday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 4.3 percent annual increase and follows a 5.2 percent annual increase in May.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

JUNE

MAY

APRIL JUNE INDEX Year-on-year +4.1 (+4.3)

+5.2

+6.0 +119.0 Mth-on-mth -0.2 (+0.1)

-0.7

+0.3 To view the full tables, go to http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/ (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)

