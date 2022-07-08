Japan June service sector sentiment falls for first time in 4 months

Japan's service sector sentiment index posted its first fall in four months in June, a sign of deteriorating sentiment regarding the overall economy, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff, called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends, showed their confidence about current economic conditions lost 1.1 points to 52.9.

