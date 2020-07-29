Japan June retail sales fall 1.2% year/year - govt

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales dropped 1.2% in June from a year earlier, compared with a median market forecast for a 6.5% decrease, government data showed on Thursday.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/syoudou/index.html

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink; +81-3-4563-2747))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.