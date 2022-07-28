Japan June factory output rises 8.9% month/month

Japan's factory output rose 8.9% in June from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, compared to a median market forecast for a 3.7% increase.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to gain 3.8% in July and increase 6.0% in August, the data showed.

