Japan June factory output rises 2.0% month/month

(Refiles to fix headline)

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 2.0% in June from the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted rise compared with a median market forecast for a 2.4% gain.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 0.2% in July and increase 1.1% in August, the data also showed. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim) ((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/OUTPUT (CORRECTED, URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.