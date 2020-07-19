Japan June exports slump 26.2% year/year - MOF

US Markets

Japan's exports plunged 26.2% in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Monday.

The fall compared with a 24.9% decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 28.3% fall in May, which was the biggest annual decline since September 2009.

Imports fell 14.4% in the year to June, versus the median estimate for a 16.8% decrease.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 268.8 billion yen ($2.51 billion), versus the median estimate for a 35.8 billion yen shortfall.

