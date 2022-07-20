Japan June exports rise 19.4% year/year -MOF

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 19.4% in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

That compared with a 17.5% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

June imports surged 46.1% year-on-year, versus the median estimate for a 45.7% increase.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 1.3838 trillion yen ($10.00 billion), versus a median estimate of a 1.510 trillion yen shortfall.

($1 = 138.3900 yen)

